Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Emergency Flashlight Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image

Emergency Flashlight Reveal - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Atmospheric
Outro
281exports
rating
Give your brand a powerful entrance with a cinematic logo reveal. A sweeping light scans through smoke and dust to uncover your mark, then settles on a bold, glowing finish over a reflective floor. It’s perfect for intros, outros, promos and trailers. Easily drop in your logo, adjust colors and particles, and choose a background style to match your brand. The moody, dark atmosphere with neon glow delivers premium production value without complexity. Ideal for YouTube, social media and broadcast, this polished opener instantly elevates your content and leaves a lasting impression.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us