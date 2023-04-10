Smoky Light Reveal - Post

Create a cinematic logo reveal cloaked in smoke, light rays, and drifting dust. This minimalist 3D motion-graphics ident places your brand at center stage with elegant glow, metallic depth, and atmospheric haze. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a clean layout, subtle camera drift, and a refined reflection sweep for a premium finish. Easily customize your logo, URL, and colors to match any brand. Ideal for channels, trailers, and professional presentations seeking a moody, polished identity sting.