Enchanted Iridia - Post

Transform your brand mark into a cinematic moment. This 3D logo animation unveils your logo through an iridescent metallic skull and a dramatic shattered-glass burst. A dark neon, space-like backdrop, subtle film grain, particles and smoke add depth and polish. Perfect for intros and outros across shows, promos and events, it’s quick to customize with a single logo and optional tagline. Dial in colors and reflections, toggle VHS texture and fine-tune atmospheric effects for the exact mood you need. Deliver a bold, stylish ident that captivates your audience in seconds.