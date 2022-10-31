Halftone Grunge Promo

Give your message a raw, high‑energy edge. This template blends halftone texture, grunge overlays, and bold paint‑brush title bands with a punchy stop‑motion cadence. Showcase multiple media moments, drive impact with big headlines, then seal it with a clean circular logo reveal. Fine‑tune colors and fonts, and dial the choppy feel to taste. Perfect for promos, openers, and fast social cuts where attitude and clarity matter. Load your visuals, edit the text, and export a striking spot that looks handcrafted yet modern.