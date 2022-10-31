Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halftone Grunge Promo - Original - Poster image

Halftone Grunge Promo

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Halftone
Title sequence
Brush strokes
709exports
rating
Give your message a raw, high‑energy edge. This template blends halftone texture, grunge overlays, and bold paint‑brush title bands with a punchy stop‑motion cadence. Showcase multiple media moments, drive impact with big headlines, then seal it with a clean circular logo reveal. Fine‑tune colors and fonts, and dial the choppy feel to taste. Perfect for promos, openers, and fast social cuts where attitude and clarity matter. Load your visuals, edit the text, and export a striking spot that looks handcrafted yet modern.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us