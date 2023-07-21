Icy Logo Reveal - Vertical

Freeze your brand into focus with a frosty logo animation. This cinematic winter design unveils your mark through layered ice, cracked textures and gently drifting snow. A smooth defocus reveal brings the logo from blur to clarity, supported by a clean, centered layout and cool duotone palette. Ideal as a short intro or outro, it’s perfect for seasonal branding, trailers, promos and channel idents. Tweak darkness, toggle snow and noise, and choose between original or solid logo treatments. Create a crisp, atmospheric reveal that feels fresh, premium and unmistakably winter.