Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Icy Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Icy Logo Reveal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Winter
Intro
Outro
Frost
2.4Kexports
rating
Freeze your brand into focus with a frosty logo animation. This cinematic winter design unveils your mark through layered ice, cracked textures and gently drifting snow. A smooth defocus reveal brings the logo from blur to clarity, supported by a clean, centered layout and cool duotone palette. Ideal as a short intro or outro, it’s perfect for seasonal branding, trailers, promos and channel idents. Tweak darkness, toggle snow and noise, and choose between original or solid logo treatments. Create a crisp, atmospheric reveal that feels fresh, premium and unmistakably winter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us