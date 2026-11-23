Showcase your track with a neon‑lit, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing poster frame pulses to the beat around your album art, while smoke, window‑light shadows and subtle grain create an immersive urban vibe. Add titles, display a timecode, and tune spectrum density, thickness and colors for a perfect fit. The centered composition keeps your artwork front and center, ideal for single releases, teasers and channel uploads. Deliver a stylish synthwave look with vibrant glow and a moody brick‑wall backdrop—no footage needed. Bring your music to life with polished visuals that look great on YouTube and socials.