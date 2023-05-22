Pixel Gaming Parade - Post

Ignite your channel with a neon-glitch logo animation built for gaming and tech brands. This energetic ident blends cyberpunk color, pixel breaks, RGB splits, and glowing concentric rings over a dotted grid for a bold, futuristic feel. Easily switch between reveal directions, keep original brand colors or use a solid neon fill, and fine-tune background, grid, and accent hues. Optional noise and VHS-style texture add gritty edge, while dust-like particles deepen the atmosphere. Ideal for intros and outros where impact matters, it delivers a crisp, centered logo punch across modern content.