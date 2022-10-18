Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Retro Ink Title - Original - Poster image

Retro Ink Title

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Retro
Outro
Sunburst
1.2Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful retro logo animation. This design blends inky write-on typography, sunburst rays, and a textured paper backdrop for an authentic vintage vibe. Easily fine‑tune colors, toggle grain and textures, and choose from multiple background shape options to match your aesthetic. The headline smoothly transitions into a clean logo hold, making it perfect for intros or outros. Whether you want nostalgic charm or a fun, kid‑friendly feel, this template delivers bold impact with minimal setup.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us