Retro Rocky Mountains - Square

Bring your brand to life with a bold synthwave logo reveal. This energetic intro speeds through a neon outrun grid and wireframe mountains toward a dramatic striped sun. Glitch accents, VHS texture, light leaks, and glowing lines amplify the retro 80s vibe while sleek 3D motion graphics keep the focus on your logo. Ideal for intros, promos, and outros across social and broadcast, it blends nostalgia with modern polish. Simply drop in your mark, tweak glow and color controls, and render a striking, high-impact opener your audience won’t forget.