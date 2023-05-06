Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Rocky Mountains - Post - Original - Poster image

Retro Rocky Mountains - Post

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Synthwave
Intro
Retro
Warped grid
682exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a bold synthwave logo reveal. This energetic intro speeds through a neon outrun grid and wireframe mountains toward a dramatic striped sun. Glitch accents, VHS texture, light leaks, and glowing lines amplify the retro 80s vibe while sleek 3D motion graphics keep the focus on your logo. Ideal for intros, promos, and outros across social and broadcast, it blends nostalgia with modern polish. Simply drop in your mark, tweak glow and color controls, and render a striking, high-impact opener your audience won’t forget.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us