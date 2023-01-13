Western Ashes Cinematic Reveal - Square

Create a cinematic logo animation with a moody western edge. This template burns through your mark with charred paper textures, drifting embers, and thick smoke over a dark, film‑grain backdrop. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers a suspenseful, grunge aesthetic with a dramatic disintegration finish. The layout keeps your brand centered and dominant while atmospheric particles add depth. Easily drop in your logo and fine‑tune looks for presentations, promos, trailers, and brand idents that demand a gritty, cinematic reveal.