Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Click to Subscribe 3 - Orgin - Poster image

Click to Subscribe 3

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Flat design
YouTube icon
13exports
rating
Boost your YouTube branding with a clean, high-impact stinger transition. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a bold play icon and a punchy full-screen wipe to mask your cut seamlessly. It starts and ends transparent, making it perfect for live streams and edits alike. Customize core colors and text to match your channel style, then drop it into your timeline for instant polish. Designed for speed and clarity, it delivers an energetic, modern look that keeps viewers engaged between scenes.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us