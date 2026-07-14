Click to Subscribe 3

Boost your YouTube branding with a clean, high-impact stinger transition. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a bold play icon and a punchy full-screen wipe to mask your cut seamlessly. It starts and ends transparent, making it perfect for live streams and edits alike. Customize core colors and text to match your channel style, then drop it into your timeline for instant polish. Designed for speed and clarity, it delivers an energetic, modern look that keeps viewers engaged between scenes.