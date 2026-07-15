Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Click to Subscribe 8 - Orgin - Poster image

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00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Typewriter effect
Digital banner
Neutral
7exports
rating
Add a polished, modern identity to your videos with this minimalist lower third. The transparent overlay sits neatly in the lower screen area, featuring crisp typography and a subtle banner for high readability. A tasteful typewriter effect introduces your title or role with smooth, neutral pacing that fits any brand or channel. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, colors, and more to match your visual identity. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, livestreams, presentations, and promos, this versatile motion title keeps attention on your message while elevating production value.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us