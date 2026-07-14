Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Click to Subscribe 5 - Orgin - Poster image

Click to Subscribe 5

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Subscribe animation
Outro
YouTube
Call-out graphic
Minimal
14exports
rating
Drive more engagement on your videos with this clean YouTube subscribe and like overlay. The minimal, flat-design CTA pops into view as a cursor clicks, making the action unmistakable. Customize colors and text to match your brand, then drop it over any edit thanks to a transparent background. Perfect for creators who want a fast, professional subscribe animation without clutter. Bold visuals, energetic motion, and clear interaction cues make this CTA impossible to miss.
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ToresMotion
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us