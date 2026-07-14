Click to Subscribe 5
00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
14exports
Drive more engagement on your videos with this clean YouTube subscribe and like overlay. The minimal, flat-design CTA pops into view as a cursor clicks, making the action unmistakable. Customize colors and text to match your brand, then drop it over any edit thanks to a transparent background. Perfect for creators who want a fast, professional subscribe animation without clutter. Bold visuals, energetic motion, and clear interaction cues make this CTA impossible to miss.