Click to Subscribe 7

Drive more subscribers with this clean YouTube subscribe animation. A click cursor triggers a ringing bell and bold CTA buttons, designed as a transparent overlay that sits neatly over your footage. Customize colors, text, and timing to match your brand. The minimal, flat design ensures focus on your call to action, while energetic pop-ins keep the motion crisp and modern. Ideal for end screens or quick prompts at the start of your videos, this overlay is easy to brand and perfect for elevating engagement on any content.