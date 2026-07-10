Lightline Title 4

Make your message stand out with a clean, transparent motion title built around kinetic typography and luminous light accents. A dynamic diagonal light slash, subtle spotlight, and reflection sweep elevate each headline while keeping a minimalist, premium look. Customize text, fonts, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, reels, and social videos, this overlay drops seamlessly onto any footage or background. Flexible pacing keeps the mood adaptable to any soundtrack. Export sharp, modern titles that are easy to read and instantly memorable—without clutter or distractions.