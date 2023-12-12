Modern Geometric Title 3

Make your message stand out with a sleek geometric motion title. This transparent overlay features bold modular typography, drifting wireframe shapes, subtle film grain, and tasteful RGB split accents for a modern, digital edge. Easily customize fonts, colors, and background opacity to match your brand or footage. Ideal for intros, titles, and promos across YouTube, presentations, and social media. The clean, minimal layout keeps focus on your headline while the animated line art adds depth and sophistication. Design professional-looking titles in minutes—no advanced skills required.