Modern Geometric Title 7

Bring a modern edge to your videos with a geometric motion title overlay. This template features bold typography, warped grid backgrounds, and a clean, minimalist layout with subtle chromatic accents. A transparent background makes it perfect for overlays on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and sizes for your headline, secondary title, and supporting copy to match your brand. Smooth motion, guiding arrow paths, and tasteful grunge texture complete the refined, digital aesthetic—ideal for intros, chapter openers, and polished promotional content.