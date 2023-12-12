Modern Geometric Title 8

Make your titles pop with a modern geometric look. This transparent overlay features bold, pixel-style typography, rotating wireframe shapes, and subtle glitch edges for a sleek, tech-forward vibe. It’s ideal for intros, chapter openers, and quick promos. Easily tailor fonts and colors to your brand and drop the animation over footage without masking. Clean composition, smooth motion, and high contrast ensure readability across platforms. Deliver a sharp, professional title treatment in seconds.