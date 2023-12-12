Modern Geometric Title 6

Design crisp, modern titles with a geometric twist. This transparent overlay delivers bold typography, a warped grid backdrop, tasteful film grain, and subtle glitch accents. Ideal for intros, YouTube videos, presentations, and promos, it keeps focus on your message with a clean, monochrome look. Easily adjust fonts, colors, and styling to match your brand, then drop the overlay over your footage for instant polish. With centered composition and smooth, steady motion, your text stays readable while the scene feels alive and modern.