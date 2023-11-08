Modern Text Boxes 1

Give your videos a polished, professional finish with clean, minimal lower thirds. This template delivers flat, modern text bars with smooth slide-in animation and a transparent background for effortless overlay. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and choose from centered, left, or right layouts to suit interviews, vlogs, webinars, or corporate content. The two-line structure keeps names and roles clear and readable without distracting from your footage. Quick to edit and instantly on-brand, it’s an essential title overlay for YouTube, social content, and presentations.