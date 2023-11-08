Modern Text Boxes 3

Give your videos a professional touch with a clean, minimal motion title that doubles as a versatile lower third. This template features bold text boxes, smooth slide-in animation, and a transparent background for seamless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and layout, including centered or side-aligned options, to match your style. Perfect for YouTube, presentations, interviews, or social content, it delivers clarity without clutter. Fast to edit and easy to brand, it keeps attention on your message while enhancing overall production value.