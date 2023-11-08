Modern Text Boxes 4

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with modern lower thirds. This minimal, flat-design title set features bold typography, clean rectangle banners, and transparent backgrounds that overlay seamlessly on any footage. Enjoy snappy slide-in animations and smooth line-wipe reveals, all fully customizable with easy font and color controls. Choose from centered, left, or right layouts to match your composition. Ideal for YouTube content, presentations, interviews, and broadcasts where clarity and style matter. Elevate your on-screen information without visual clutter—fast, clean, and effective motion titles ready to brand your content.