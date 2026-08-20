Aether Gate

Transport your brand through a magical gateway with this cinematic 3D logo reveal. A hawk-like spirit guides streams of light into an ancient stone portal as fog, sparkles, and electricity build to an epic reveal. The look blends fantasy, atmospheric depth, and glowing energy for a powerful opener or outro. Fully customize colors for the portal, sky, and particles, then drop in your logo and audio to match your style. Perfect for gaming, entertainment, or any brand seeking a dramatic, mysterious introduction.