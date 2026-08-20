Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Aether Gate - Original - Poster image

Aether Gate

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Fantasy
Outro
3D motion graphics
6exports
rating
Transport your brand through a magical gateway with this cinematic 3D logo reveal. A hawk-like spirit guides streams of light into an ancient stone portal as fog, sparkles, and electricity build to an epic reveal. The look blends fantasy, atmospheric depth, and glowing energy for a powerful opener or outro. Fully customize colors for the portal, sky, and particles, then drop in your logo and audio to match your style. Perfect for gaming, entertainment, or any brand seeking a dramatic, mysterious introduction.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us