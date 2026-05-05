Arcane Gate

Transform your brand mark into a striking reveal with a luminous 3D portal at center stage. This atmospheric logo animation blends a dark cosmic backdrop with glinting sparkles, sweeping light rays, and a glossy circular lens for a polished finish. The composition keeps focus locked on your logo, while an optional tagline completes the scene for intros or outros. Fine‑tune ring, symbol, light, and background colors to match your identity. Ideal for channels, trailers, and branded stingers seeking a mysterious, futuristic edge that remains clean, elegant, and memorable.