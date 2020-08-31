Gradient Company Values
00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 8 images · 16 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
298exports
Showcase your company values with a modern gradient promo built for brand storytelling. This clean, corporate slideshow combines bold typography, smooth slide-ins and layered curved panels to frame your media beautifully. Swap images, update your headlines and supporting copy, and add your logo for a polished presentation that fits employer branding, internal communications, and social promos. The minimalist flat-design look keeps attention on your message while vibrant gradients add energy. Perfect for value pillars, team culture, or product highlights—customize in minutes and deliver a professional result every time.
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