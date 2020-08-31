Gradient Employee Interview

Showcase interviews and employer stories with a clean, modern vertical promo. This gradient-driven design pairs geometric arcs, smooth motion, and elegant typography for a polished corporate look. Easily add your logo, swap photos or videos, and tailor titles and longer Q&A text. Ideal for interview highlights, recruitment messaging, and concise presentation-style storytelling on social feeds. With refined pacing and seamless transitions, your content stays clear and engaging from start to finish.