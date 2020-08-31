Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Gradient Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Gradient Employee Testimony

00:43 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 10 images · 22 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Slideshow
Arc shape
114exports
rating
Celebrate your team’s voice with a sleek, corporate testimonial promo. This vertical 4:5 slideshow blends soft gradients, curved transitions and clean typography to present quotes, statements and visuals with polish. Insert brand imagery, add concise copy, and keep your logo visible throughout, finishing with a strong logo end card. Designed for corporate storytelling, recruitment and employer branding, it’s minimal, modern and easy to customize. Perfect for sharing employee highlights, culture and values across your channels while maintaining a cohesive look.
Yakovlev profile image
Yakovlev
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of Yakovlev
Gradient Company Values
By Yakovlev
Edit
00:30
Gradient Company Values Original theme video
Gradient Employee Interview
By Yakovlev
Edit
00:35
Gradient Employee Interview Original theme video
Gradient Employee Testimony
By Yakovlev
Edit
00:43
Gradient Employee Testimony Original theme video
Gradient Job Offer
By Yakovlev
Edit
00:30
Gradient Job Offer Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us