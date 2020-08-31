Gradient Employee Testimony

Celebrate your team’s voice with a sleek, corporate testimonial promo. This vertical 4:5 slideshow blends soft gradients, curved transitions and clean typography to present quotes, statements and visuals with polish. Insert brand imagery, add concise copy, and keep your logo visible throughout, finishing with a strong logo end card. Designed for corporate storytelling, recruitment and employer branding, it’s minimal, modern and easy to customize. Perfect for sharing employee highlights, culture and values across your channels while maintaining a cohesive look.