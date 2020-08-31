Gradient Job Offer

Showcase open roles with a sleek, modern promo built around curved gradient panels, bold headlines, and smooth scene transitions. This vertical, feed-ready design combines photo slides with clear text sections for requirements, benefits, and calls to action. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and logos to match your brand. Perfect for recruitment, employer branding, and corporate announcements, it keeps attention with a refined minimal style and fluid motion. Whether promoting a single role or a multi-position campaign, this template delivers a professional, engaging hiring message in seconds.