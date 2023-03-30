Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Slides - Original - Poster image

Modern Slides

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 images · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Bold
Slideshow
Promo
Text mask
42.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with bold typography, smooth transitions, and modern flat design. This versatile promo slideshow features kinetic titles, color panels, outline text, light-leak ambience, and a clean logo finish. Ideal for brand highlights, reels, portfolios, events, and quick intros. Swap in your images and captions across multiple scenes and keep the pace energetic while staying minimal and polished. With vibrant accents and geometric shapes, your message stays front and center and easy to read. Customize colors, text, and logo to match your identity and export a crisp, professional video fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us