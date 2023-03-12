Story Sale Promo 3 - Square delivers a fast, eye-catching promo for sales and product launches. Designed for square and vertical placements, it combines vibrant flat triangles, sliding panels and oversized typography to highlight your offer. Drop in one image, edit two text fields, and fine-tune brand colors and fonts in seconds. Perfect for e-commerce discounts, new arrivals and time-limited deals, this clean, modern layout keeps attention on your product and call-to-action across Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok and feed ads.