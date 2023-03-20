Story Sale Promo 4 - Square

Promote your next deal with a clean, modern square or vertical ad. This template pairs a bold headline column with a framed product image, set in a flat design style with vibrant colors and geometric accents. Vertical text, sliding panels, and staggered reveals keep attention on your offer without clutter. Ideal for e-commerce, social ads, and story placements, it’s simple to customize—swap the image, edit two text fields, and adjust colors to match your brand in seconds.