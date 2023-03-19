Story Sale Promo 4 - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
168exports
Promote your next deal with a clean, modern square or vertical ad. This template pairs a bold headline column with a framed product image, set in a flat design style with vibrant colors and geometric accents. Vertical text, sliding panels, and staggered reveals keep attention on your offer without clutter. Ideal for e-commerce, social ads, and story placements, it’s simple to customize—swap the image, edit two text fields, and adjust colors to match your brand in seconds.
Available formats: