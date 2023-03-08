Story Sale Promo 1 - Vertical

Promote your offers with a clean, eye-catching story video built for sales. This square and vertical-ready promo blends flat design, vibrant gradients, bold typography, and smooth motion to spotlight one product image and your key messages. Edit multiple text lines, swap the image, and tailor colors and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Perfect for e-commerce, seasonal campaigns, and social ads on any platform. Keep attention with playful, energetic pacing while clearly presenting discounts and calls to action. Launch polished promos fast and drive clicks without heavy editing.