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Story Sale Promo 5 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Story Sale Promo 5 - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Social Media Post
Flat design
Instagram
84exports
rating
Boost your Instagram presence with a vibrant promo built for square or vertical feeds. This clean, flat-design template showcases a featured image inside a social post frame, supported by a bold headline and a clear CTA button. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep attention on your message while geometric accents add modern flair. Ideal for product highlights, limited-time offers, and brand announcements, it’s quick to customize and optimized for stories and reels. Deliver a polished, social-first video that stands out in the feed and drives clicks.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us