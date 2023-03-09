Story Sale Promo 2 - Vertical

Promote your next sale with a bold, modern story promo. This clean, flat-design template uses vibrant color blocks, eye-catching badges, and strong typography to spotlight your offer. Drop in up to two product images and four short messages to announce discounts, features, or calls to action. Optimized for social stories and square feeds, it delivers a polished, energetic look ideal for e-commerce and brand campaigns. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand, then export and post in minutes to drive clicks and conversions.