Story Sale Promo 6 - Vertical

Boost your social presence with a bold, modern story promo. This template pairs vibrant color waves with clean, flat design and oversized typography to spotlight your message. Add your image, edit two lines of text, and fine-tune brand colors and fonts in moments. Optimized for square and vertical formats, it’s perfect for Instagram, TikTok, and other social feeds. Use it to announce new drops, highlight features, or tease upcoming launches with energetic, polished motion that grabs attention instantly.