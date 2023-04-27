Story Sale Promo 5 - Square

Boost your Instagram presence with a vibrant promo built for square or vertical feeds. This clean, flat-design template showcases a featured image inside a social post frame, supported by a bold headline and a clear CTA button. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep attention on your message while geometric accents add modern flair. Ideal for product highlights, limited-time offers, and brand announcements, it’s quick to customize and optimized for stories and reels. Deliver a polished, social-first video that stands out in the feed and drives clicks.