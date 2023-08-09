Story Sale Promo 7 - Square

Make your next post pop with a bold, square story promo designed for social. This clean, flat design pairs vibrant colors with kinetic typography and playful geometric accents to spotlight your product or brand. Add one image and two short headlines, adjust the palette to match your identity, and you’re ready to export for Instagram or other social feeds. Smooth slide-ins and letter-by-letter builds keep attention on your message while a slanted banner showcases your key claim. Quick to edit, modern, and impactful—ideal for promos and short ads.