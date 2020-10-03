Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Lines Reveal - Original - Poster image

Glitch Lines Reveal

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch effects
397exports
rating
Make your brand unforgettable with a sleek, glitch-driven logo animation. This energetic ident blends scanning lines, abstract waveforms, and geometric patterns against a dark, neon-accented backdrop. It’s perfect as an intro or outro, with flexible controls for colors, fonts, and audio to match your brand identity. The centered composition keeps focus on your mark while glitch effects and line wipes deliver punchy reveals. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it shines on social, streaming, and high-definition platforms alike. Drop in your logo and tagline, fine-tune your palette, and export a memorable, modern ident in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us