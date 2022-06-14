Launch your video with impact. This energetic glitch opener blends bold titles, fast-paced cuts and RGB split effects across seven fully editable scenes. Drop in your logo, swap text, and add photos or videos to craft a modern promo or intro in minutes. Distortion, scanlines, light leaks and film grain deliver a stylish digital-meets-analog aesthetic that suits YouTube intros, event teasers, fashion edits and extreme sports reels. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and let the dynamic motion carry your story from the very first frame.