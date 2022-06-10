Kick off your content with a fast, modern glitch opener built for promos, intros, and slideshows. This energetic template blends kinetic typography, bold titles, and stylish transitions with VHS-style overlays, color tints, and light leaks. Easily customize text, swap images, and update the final logo for your brand. The clean two-column layout keeps messaging clear while glitch effects add punch. Ideal for events, product teasers, reels, or channel branding when you need maximum impact in seconds.