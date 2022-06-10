Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Opener - Original - Poster image

Glitch Opener

00:27 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Glitch
Intro
Promo
Glitch artifacts
Slideshow
862exports
rating
Kick off your content with a fast, modern glitch opener built for promos, intros, and slideshows. This energetic template blends kinetic typography, bold titles, and stylish transitions with VHS-style overlays, color tints, and light leaks. Easily customize text, swap images, and update the final logo for your brand. The clean two-column layout keeps messaging clear while glitch effects add punch. Ideal for events, product teasers, reels, or channel branding when you need maximum impact in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us