Glitch Opener
00:27 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Kick off your content with a fast, modern glitch opener built for promos, intros, and slideshows. This energetic template blends kinetic typography, bold titles, and stylish transitions with VHS-style overlays, color tints, and light leaks. Easily customize text, swap images, and update the final logo for your brand. The clean two-column layout keeps messaging clear while glitch effects add punch. Ideal for events, product teasers, reels, or channel branding when you need maximum impact in seconds.
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