Dynamic Glitch Opener

Kick off your content with a high-energy RGB glitch opener built for impact. This fast-paced template combines kinetic typography, bold title cards, and vivid neon tints over dynamic media backdrops. Glitch artifacts, channel splits, line wipes, and accent bars drive every cut for an eye-catching, modern look. Ideal for promos, intros, and dynamic reels across platforms, it supports multiple formats and is fully customizable. Add your footage, update the headlines, adjust colors, and you’re ready to publish a sleek, tech-forward opener that grabs attention from the first frame.