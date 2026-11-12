Deliver a premium brand moment with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. A polished metallic emblem emerges through sweeping light rays, elegant lens flares, and subtle atmospheric particles. The motion is smooth and confident, locking into a centered composition with an optional subtitle for your message. Easily customize logo, background, text, and light colors to match any brand. Perfect for intros and outros across corporate, fashion, tech, and creative content, this minimal yet luxurious ident ensures your logo remains the hero while refined visuals add depth and prestige.