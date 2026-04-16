Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Grunge Lighting Reveal - Original - Poster image

Stormbrand

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Grunge
Intro
Electricity
Outro
13exports
rating
Ignite attention with a fierce grunge logo reveal powered by crackling lightning, smoky depth, and drifting embers. This energetic, dark aesthetic blends gritty textures with glitch accents to deliver a punchy brand moment that fits perfectly as an intro or outro. Customize audio and colors to match your identity and unleash a dramatic, high-impact animation that cuts through the noise. Built for creators who want bold visuals and a powerful hit, this logo animation turns a simple mark into a memorable cinematic strike.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us