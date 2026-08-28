Falling Leaves

Wrap your brand in warm, fall vibes with a cozy logo reveal set in a hand‑drawn forest. This cartoon, flat‑design template glides from autumn scenery through a windowed interior and cottage exterior before landing on your logo. Smooth camera drift, gentle parallax, and drifting leaves create a relaxed, welcoming mood. Rich earth tones and nature details keep the focus seasonal yet timeless. Customize your logo and fine‑tune scene colors to match your brand palette. Perfect for intros and outros, seasonal campaigns, and channels seeking a friendly, nature‑led identity.