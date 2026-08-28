Slideshow for my birthday party
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More details
Autumn Intro - Original - Poster image

Falling Leaves

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Autumn
Intro
Cartoon
Outro
7exports
rating
Wrap your brand in warm, fall vibes with a cozy logo reveal set in a hand‑drawn forest. This cartoon, flat‑design template glides from autumn scenery through a windowed interior and cottage exterior before landing on your logo. Smooth camera drift, gentle parallax, and drifting leaves create a relaxed, welcoming mood. Rich earth tones and nature details keep the focus seasonal yet timeless. Customize your logo and fine‑tune scene colors to match your brand palette. Perfect for intros and outros, seasonal campaigns, and channels seeking a friendly, nature‑led identity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us