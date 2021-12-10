Winter Christmas Slideshow

Transform your holiday photos into a cozy winter story. This festive slideshow features frosted textures, falling snow, clean typography, and elegant white photo frames for a timeless look. Easily customize multiple scenes with your images and short captions to celebrate Christmas or New Year. Smooth slide-ins and gentle motion keep the focus on your memories while the cool blue palette adds seasonal charm. Ideal for family recaps, greetings, or event highlights, this template is simple to edit and ready to share across your favorite platforms.