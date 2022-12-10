Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cartoon Christmas Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Cartoon Christmas Slideshow

01:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 10 images · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Christmas
Cartoon
Festive
Snow
526exports
rating
Bring the season to life with a charming cartoon Christmas slideshow. This festive template blends pastel colors, playful illustrations and gentle snowfall to frame your photos or clips. Smooth tile reveals, sparkles and holiday décor—like Santa hats, stockings, gifts and wreaths—add warmth and cheer. Easily customize fonts, colors and captions to craft brand messages, family greetings or event highlights. Ideal for social posts, YouTube greetings, and seasonal promos, it keeps attention on your memories while delivering cozy, playful holiday vibes. Add your media, edit the text, and share a delightful winter story.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us