Merry Christmas

Spread holiday cheer with a playful Christmas greeting card. This animated scene features a snowy winter landscape, a cheerful Santa, a friendly snowman, sparkling trees, gifts and candy canes. Two editable text lines let you add a heartfelt message, seasonal quote, or quick shout‑out. The flat, colorful cartoon design is festive and family‑friendly, with gentle snowfall and twinkling accents to set the mood. It’s easy to personalize—just edit the text and render. Perfect for holiday wishes, social posts, and end‑of‑year messages.