Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Merry Christmas - Original - Poster image

Merry Christmas

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Cartoon
Festive
Snow
248exports
rating
Spread holiday cheer with a playful Christmas greeting card. This animated scene features a snowy winter landscape, a cheerful Santa, a friendly snowman, sparkling trees, gifts and candy canes. Two editable text lines let you add a heartfelt message, seasonal quote, or quick shout‑out. The flat, colorful cartoon design is festive and family‑friendly, with gentle snowfall and twinkling accents to set the mood. It’s easy to personalize—just edit the text and render. Perfect for holiday wishes, social posts, and end‑of‑year messages.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us